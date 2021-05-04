News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 2-8
posted on by Alex Mateo
GATE, Emma anime; Bofuri, Undead Unluck manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Bleach Set 10 BD
|Viz Media
|US$54.97
|May 4
Busty Maids DVD (adult)
|Adult Source Media
|US$29.95
|May 4
Emma: A Victorian Romance Season 1 BD
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$49.99
|May 4
GATE BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|May 4
Pokémon Sun & Moon Ultra Legends The First Alola League Champion DVD
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|May 4
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 1 Graphic Novel (GN) 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|May 4
Attack on Titan GN 33
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 4
Black Clover GN 25
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 4
Boarding School Juliet GN 14
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 4
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 4
Boruto GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 4
The Daily Lives of High School Boys GN 5
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|May 4
Daytime Shooting Star GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 4
The Dungeon of Black Company GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 4
Edens Zero GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 4
Haikyu!! GN 44
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 4
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 4
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria manga GN 15
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 4
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 4 Diamond is Unbreakable GN 9 (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|May 4
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 4
The King's Beast GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 4
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 4
Manly Appetites: Minegishi Loves Otsu GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 4
The Promised Neverland GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 4
Shortcake Cake GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 4
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 4
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 4
SUPER HXEROS GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 4
Undead Unluck GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 4
Weathering With You GN 3
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|May 4
World Trigger GN 22
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 4
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Araki Won't Be Tamed GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 4
Attack on Titan GN 33
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 4
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 5
BAKEMONOGATARI GN 8
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|May 4
Bibliophile Princess GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 5
Black Clover GN 25
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 4
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 4
Boruto GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 4
The Daily Lives of High School Boys GN 5
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|May 4
Daytime Shooting Star GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 4
Dragon Quest Monsters+ GN 1-5
|Viz Media
|US$9.99 each
|May 4
The Dungeon of Black Company GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 4
Edens Zero GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 4
Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 4
Haikyu!! GN 44
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 4
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 4
I'm in Love with the Villainess GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 4
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 4 Diamond is Unbreakable GN 9
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 4
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 4
The King's Beast GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 4
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 4
Manly Appetites: Minegishi Loves Otsu GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 4
My Dearest Self with Malice Aforethought GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 4
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 4
The Promised Neverland GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 4
Record of Wortenia War GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 5
Shortcake Cake GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 4
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 4
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 4
Undead Unluck GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 4
With the Sheikh in His Harem GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 4
World Trigger GN 22
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 4
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|May 4
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 12
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|May 4
The King of the Dead at the Dark Palace Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 4
Monster Girl Doctor Zero Novel
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 4
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 7
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 4
PENGUINDRUM Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|May 4
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 4
The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 4
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Altina the Sword Princess Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 4
Altina the Sword Princess: Loose Threads Novel
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 4
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 6
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 12
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 3
Culinary Chronicles of the Court Flower Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 5
Hello World Novel 5
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 6
The King of the Dead at the Dark Palace Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 4
Monster Girl Doctor Zero Novel
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 4
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 11
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 6
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 4
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Dragon Quest Builders 2 Xbox One game
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|May 4
Resident Evil Village PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Stadia game
|CAPCOM
|US$59.99
|May 7
Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC game
|CAPCOM
|US$69.99
|May 7