News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 2-8

posted on by Alex Mateo
GATE, Emma anime; Bofuri, Undead Unluck manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bleach Set 10 BDPlease Viz Media US$54.97 May 4
Busty Maids DVD (adult)Cite Adult Source Media US$29.95 May 4
Emma: A Victorian Romance Season 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Nozomi Entertainment US$49.99 May 4
GATE BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 May 4
Pokémon Sun & Moon Ultra Legends The First Alola League Champion DVDPlease Viz Media US$39.99 May 4

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 1 Graphic Novel (GN) 5Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 May 4
Attack on Titan GN 33Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 4
Black Clover GN 25AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 May 4
Boarding School Juliet GN 14Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 4
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 4
Boruto GN 11Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 4
The Daily Lives of High School Boys GN 5Please Vertical US$12.95 May 4
Daytime Shooting Star GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 4
The Dungeon of Black Company GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 4
Edens Zero GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 4
Haikyu!! GN 44Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 4
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 4
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria manga GN 15Please Yen Press US$12.99 May 4
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 4 Diamond is Unbreakable GN 9 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 May 4
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 19Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 4
The King's Beast GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 4
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 8Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 4
Manly Appetites: Minegishi Loves Otsu GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 4
The Promised Neverland GN 19Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 4
Shortcake Cake GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 4
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 4
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 13Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 4
SUPER HXEROS GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 4
Undead Unluck GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 4
Weathering With You GN 3Please Vertical US$12.95 May 4
World Trigger GN 22Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 4

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Araki Won't Be Tamed GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 4
Attack on Titan GN 33Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 4
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 5
BAKEMONOGATARI GN 8Please Vertical US$7.99 May 4
Bibliophile Princess GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 5
Black Clover GN 25Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 4
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 4
Boruto GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 4
The Daily Lives of High School Boys GN 5Please Vertical US$12.95 May 4
Daytime Shooting Star GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 4
Dragon Quest Monsters+ GN 1-5Seven Seas Viz Media US$9.99 each May 4
The Dungeon of Black Company GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 4
Edens Zero GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 4
Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 4
Haikyu!! GN 44Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 4
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 4
I'm in Love with the Villainess GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 4
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 4 Diamond is Unbreakable GN 9Please Viz Media US$10.99 May 4
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 19Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 4
The King's Beast GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 4
Love Me, Love Me Not GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 4
Manly Appetites: Minegishi Loves Otsu GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 4
My Dearest Self with Malice Aforethought GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 4
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 4
The Promised Neverland GN 19Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 4
Record of Wortenia War GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 5
Shortcake Cake GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 4
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 4
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 13Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 4
Undead Unluck GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 4
With the Sheikh in His Harem GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 4
World Trigger GN 22Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 4

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 May 4
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 May 4
The King of the Dead at the Dark Palace Novel 1Cite Yen Press US$14.99 May 4
Monster Girl Doctor Zero NovelAnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 May 4
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 4
PENGUINDRUM Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 May 4
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 4
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 4

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Altina the Sword Princess Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 4
Altina the Sword Princess: Loose Threads NovelPlease J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 4
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 5Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 6
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 12AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 3
Culinary Chronicles of the Court Flower Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 5
Hello World Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 6
The King of the Dead at the Dark Palace Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 May 4
Monster Girl Doctor Zero NovelPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 May 4
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 6
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 4

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dragon Quest Builders 2 Xbox One gamePlease Square Enix US$59.99 May 4
Resident Evil Village PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Stadia gameCite CAPCOM US$59.99 May 7
Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork CAPCOM US$69.99 May 7

follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 25-May1
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives