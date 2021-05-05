Cutie and the Beast Manga Ends with 4th Volume

Manga launched in January 2019

pixiv 's "Palcy" manga app revealed that Yuhi Azumi 's Cutie and the Beast ( Pujo to Yajū: JK ga Akyuyaku Wrestler ni Koi Shita Hanashi ) manga will end with the fourth compiled book volume.

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Unlike her friends who are into pretty boys, Momoka has a crush on a giant professional wrestler named Kuga who plays a villainous heel on TV. But in real life, Kuga is a big softie, and he really appreciates her fan mail! In this lighthearted romantic comedy, a little TV crush for a very big man might just grow into something more.

Azumi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in January 2019. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan in November, and the third volume will ship on May 13.

Source: Palcy