Discotek Releases Black Rock Shooter, City Hunter 2, Mahoraba, Lupin III: Return of Pycal Anime on July 27

Discotek Media announced on Wednesday that it will release the Black Rock Shooter , City Hunter 2 , Mahoraba ~Heartful days~ , and Lupin III: Return of Pycal anime on Blu-ray Disc on July 27. The company will also release the Fighting General Daimos anime on standard definition Blu-ray Disc on the same day.

Discotek will release the Black Rock Shooter television anime series with English subtitles and a new English dub by Sound Cadence. The cast includes Xanthe Huynh as Mato, Suzie Yeung as Yomi, Dani Chambers as Yuu, Kayli Mills as Kagari, Anairis Quiñones as Arata, and Natalie Van Sistine as Saya.

Discotek will release the first Blu-ray Disc set of City Hunter 2 with the first 38 episodes with English subtitles. Discotek has licensed the City Hunter anime projects.

The company will release all 26 episodes of Mahoraba ~Heartful days~ in an upscale Blu-ray Disc release with English subtitles.

The Lupin III: Return of Pycal 2002 OVA will be a subtitled upscale Blu-ray Disc release.

Discotek 's release of Fighting General Daimos will include all 44 episodes in standard definition with English subtitles.