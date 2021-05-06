Sunrise Animates Scarlet Nexus Game's Opening Footage

Bandai Namco Entertainment posted the opening animation for the Scarlet Nexus role-playing game on Thursday. The video features animation from Sunrise and the song "Dream In Drive" by rock band THE ORAL CIGARETTES .

The Scarlet Nexus game will launch on June 25 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game will feature 4K Ultra HD graphics for Xbox Series X, and it will launch through Smart Delivery.

Former developers of the Tales of series, including Tales of Vesperia , are developing the game. Code Vein producer Keita Iizuka is producing the game.

The game is inspiring an anime by Sunrise that will debut this summer.

The Scarlet Nexus anime will stream on Funimation in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Ireland; on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand; and on Wakanim in Russia, France, Germany, and Scandinavian countries.

Funimation describes the anime's story:

Solar calendar year 2020: grotesque organisms called Others have begun eating people. To take down this new enemy, the Other Suppression Force is formed. Saved by this elite team as a child, psychokinetic Yuito withstands the training to enlist. On the other hand, prodigy Kasane was scouted for her abilities. But Kasane's dreams tell her strange things, dragging the two into an unavoidable fate.

The game will be set in "a futuristic Japanese landscape that combines inspirations from classic anime and western science fiction." Players will become protagonist Yuito Sumeragi and use psycho-kinetic abilities to combat the Others.

Source: Email correspondence



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.