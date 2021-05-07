Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Game's Final Trailer Previews Episode INTERmission, New Minigame

Game launches for PS5 on June 10

Square Enix began streaming the final trailer in English and Japanese for its upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade game for PlayStation 5 on Friday. The video previews FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, the new episode featuring Yuffie, and it also reveals the Fort Condor minigame.

English

Japanese

The trailer notes that the game will be available on PS5 for at least six months before it is on other formats.

Sony announced the game during its State of Play livestream on February 25. The game will launch worldwide on June 10.

The PS5 version will feature improved textures, lighting, background environments, and load times. The new version will also include graphics and performance modes, and a photo mode. In addition, the game will feature an extra story featuring the character Yuffie as a playable character.

Those who own the PlayStation 4 version of the game will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free, but will have to purchase the Yuffie episode separately (upgrading the game in Japan from PS4 to PS5 will cost 100 yen or approximately US$1). Those with PS4 versions of the game can carry over their save data to the PS5 version.





The Final Fantasy VII Remake soundtrack became available online via music subscription services like Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music Unlimited on February 26.

Square Enix released the game on PS4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game was a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021.

Tetsuya Nomura returned to the remake game as its director after serving as the character designer for the original game, and Kazushige Nojima returned to write the scenario. Square Enix stated in a Japanese news post for the game in May 2019, "production is underway on the work as multiple parts."

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy VII remake in 2015. Square's original Final Fantasy VII game debuted for PlayStation in 1997.