Grand Blue Dreaming Manga Goes on 1-Month Hiatus Due to Creator's Hospitalization

Manga returns next month after creator recovers

The June issue of Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine revealed on Friday that Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka 's Grand Blue Dreaming comedy manga will go on hiatus and will return in June, due to one of the creators being hospitalized for a sudden emergency. The announcement notes that the creator is recovering, but did not mention which of the manga's authors was hospitalized, or the cause for the hospitalization.

The manga recently resumed from a two-month hiatus on March 4, after Inoue had been suffering frmo back pain due to overwork.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

After moving out on his own to a seaside town, Iori Kitahara makes a college debut he never anticipated. A new chapter of his life unfolds, full of diving with beautiful girls and shenanigans with a gaggle of lovable bastards! Idiot-expert Kenji Inoue and au naturel authority Kimitake Yoshioka bring you a glorious college tale filled with booze-fueled antics!

Inoue and Yoshioka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2014. Crunchyroll is also releasing chapters of the manga as they debut in Japan.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime worldwide as it aired. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in August 2020.