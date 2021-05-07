Kaguya-sama: Love is War OVA's Promo Video Teases Swimsuit Episode, More

The official Twitter account for the anime of Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen ) manga began streaming the newest promotional video for the upcoming three-episode original video anime ( OVA ) on Friday.

Two hearts 最新PV公開 Two hearts ┗━━━━━━┛ 『#かぐや様は告らせたい？ ～天才たちの恋愛頭脳戦～』 ＼アニメDVD同梱版第22巻／ Sparkles 2021年5月19日発売 Sparkles ▶ 収録内容 『かぐや様ダークネスvolume1』 『かぐや様ダークネスvolume2』 『かぐや様は食べさせたい』 #かぐや様(@anime_kaguya)May 7

The manga's 22nd compiled book volume will bundle the OVA on DVD on May 19.

The OVA will have three episodes: "Kaguya-sama Darkness Volume 1," "Kaguya-sama Darkness Volume 2," and "Kaguya-sama wa Tabesasetai" (Kaguya-sama Wants Him to Eat). The Young Jump issue teases that the first episode will be a swimsuit episode, the second episode will revolve around a certain found book, and the third episode will be about a food battle.

The first television anime of the manga premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in February 2020. Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai? Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen , the second season, premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation dubbed both seasons of the anime.

The anime will get a third season.

The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan on September 2019. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The manga is inspiring a live-action sequel film that will open on August 20.

Akasaka began the series in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but moved it to Young Jump in March 2016. The manga has also inspired two spinoff manga series.