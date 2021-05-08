Izumi Miyazono Reveals Title, Story Details for New Manga

Fumin Fukyū de Yume to ka Koi to ka centers on adult content actor

This year's June issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine revealed more details on Saturday about the previously revealed new manga that Izumi Miyazono will launch. The manga is titled Fumin Fukyū de Yume to ka Koi to ka (Dreams and Love in Insomnia), and it will launch in the July issue on June 8. The manga's first chapter will have color pages.

The story will center on an actor who does adult content.

Miyazono ended her most recent manga, titled Mo Ichido Kare to (One More Time With Him), in Petit Comic on January 8. Miyazono also published a one-shot titled "Play Game" in the magazine's April issue.

Miyazono launched the Everyone's Getting Married ( Totsuzen desu ga, Ashita Kekkon shimasu ) manga in Petit Comic in April 2014, and ended it in May 2018. Shogakukan published nine compiled book volumes for the manga. Viz Media released the entire manga in North America.