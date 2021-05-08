Ken Akamatsu's UQ Holder! Manga Ends in 9 Chapters

Sequel manga to Negima! launched in 2013, inspired 2017 TV anime

The June issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine revealed on Saturday that Ken Akamatsu 's UQ Holder! Magister Negi Magi! 2 manga will end in nine chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in February 2022. The manga's 26th compiled book volume will ship on July 9.

UQ Holder! is set in the world of Akamatsu's Negima! manga, and takes place years after the earlier manga. The story centers on a boy named Touta who dreams of leaving his small town and moving to the city. However, he must first defeat his teacher, the immortal Evangeline.

Akamatsu launched the manga with the title of UQ Holder! in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in Japan in August 2013. The manga transferred to Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in October 2016, with the new title UQ Holder! Magister Negi Magi! 2 , fully revealing the manga as a sequel to Akamatsu's earlier Negima! manga. Kodansha published the manga's 25th volume on March 9. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it published the 21st volume last December.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2017. The series was previously exclusive to Amazon 's now-defunct streaming channel Anime Strike in the United States, but is now available on Amazon Prime Video and HIDIVE . Sentai Filmworks released the 12-episode series along with the three original video anime ( OVA ) episodes with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc in November 2018.