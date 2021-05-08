Yajikita Gakuen Dōchūki F Manga Starts Final Arc

Manga debuted in December 2015

This year's June issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Mystery Bonita magazine revealed on Thursday that Ryoko Shitou 's Yajikita Gakuen Dōchūki F manga has started its final arc.

The manga launched in Akita Shoten 's Princess Gold magazine in December 2015. After the magazine ended publication, the manga moved to Petit Princess magazine. Akita Shoten published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on January 15, and it will ship the 11th volume on May 14. The manga is the final part of Shitou's earlier Yajikita Gakuen Dōchūki manga.

Shitou launched the original Yajikita Gakuen Dōchūki manga in 1982, and the series took a break from 1991-2003. The manga then continued on from 2003 until 2006. The manga inspired an original video anime ( OVA ) in 1989. The manga has also inspired other spinoff manga.

The original manga follows two female high school students who travel from school to school to fight bad buys, ninjas, the yakuza, and corruption.

