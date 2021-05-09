Manga Duo Naked Ape Launch New Manga on June 5

Bokura no Sennen to Kimi ga Shinu Made no 30-ka Kan manga is part of larger media project

The June issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine revealed on Thursday that manga creator duo naked ape will launch a new manga titled Bokura no Sennen to Kimi ga Shinu Made no 30-ka Kan (Our Thousand Years and the 30 Days Until You Die) in the magazine's next issue on June 5. The first chapter will have 34 pages.

naked ape 's Tomomi Nakamura posted a preview image from the magazine on Twitter on Saturday.

The magazine noted that the manga is part of a larger media project. The manga centers on Towa, a girl who barely feels anything of the world, and experiences it as if looking from the inside of an ash-colored box. But her life begins to change when she meets a mysterious young man.

The manga creator duo consists of Otoh Saki and Tomomi Nakamura . The pair recently ended their Samurai ga Tensei Shitara Idol ni Natta Hanashi (The Story of How a Samurai Was Reincarnated and Became an Idol) manga last September. The duo launched the manga in Monthly Princess in April 2019.

Viz Media published 13 volumes of naked ape 's Switch manga from its original 2002-2008 run. The manga inspired a two-episode video anime series in 2008 and 2009.