Pro Gamer Daigo Umehara Diagnosed With COVID-19

Pro gamer Daigo Umehara announced on both his Japanese and English Twitter accounts on Saturday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Umehara stated that on May 5 he experienced a high fever and fatigue, and so he went to the doctor to get tested for COVID-19. On May 6 his test came back positive.

Umehara added that he has been quarantining since his symptoms started, and he is recovering at home while waiting for health administrators to give him the next steps he should take. Umehara apologized for the concern he may have caused to his fans and colleagues, and said he will focus on a quick recovery.

Umehara, known as "The Beast" and the "God of 2D Fighting Games," is one of the world's most famous Street Fighter players. He has a Guinness World Record for "the most successful player in major tournaments of Street Fighter," and he also holds the record for "Most views for a competitive fighting game match on YouTube ." Umehara has inspired several manga. Udon Entertainment is releasing the Daigo The Beast: Umehara Fighting Gamers! manga in English.

