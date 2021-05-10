Bloomberg: Sony Expects PlayStation 5 Shortages to Continue Through 2022

Bloomberg reported on Sunday that Sony Group chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki had revealed in a briefing following Sony 's financial results report in late April that the PlayStation 5 is expected to remain in short supply through 2022.

According to Bloomberg, which reported based on several anonymous people, Totoki said, "I don't think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn't be able to catch up with demand."

During the briefing, Sony stated that the PS5 has been difficult to keep in stock since launch partly due to shortages in components such as semiconductors.

Sony has sold 7.8 million units of the PS5 since the console's launch in November through March 31, and it expects to sell at least 14.8 million units for this fiscal year.

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12. The console launched in most of the rest of the world on November 19. The PS5 retails for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) retails for US$399.99.

Source: Bloomberg (Takashi Mochizuki) via Siliconera