Detective Conan Film Earns 5.9 Billion Yen, Evangelion Film Earns 8.3 Billion Yen, Demon Slayer Film Earns 39.9 Billion Yen

The Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ( Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan film has earned 5.9 billion yen (about US$54.3 million) and sold 4.23 million tickets as of Sunday. The film ranked at #1 for a fourth consecutive weekend.

The film opened in Japan on April 16. Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet is the 24th film in the franchise. The film was slated to open on April 17 last year, but was delayed from its original date due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film also had a simultaneous release in 22 countries and territories outside of Japan.

Tomoka Nagaoka ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire ) directed the film, and Takeharu Sakurai ( Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer ) wrote the script. Katsuo Ono returned to compose the music. Rock band Tokyo Jihen performed the theme song "Eien no Fuzaishōmei" (The Eternal Alibi).



Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the "final" Evangelion film, has sold 5.46 million tickets for a total of 8.3 billion yen (about US$76.3) as of Sunday. The film ranked at #3 in its ninth weekend.

The new film is now the highest-earning film in the series domestically and internationally, despite playing in only one country so far. The film has surpassed the 8.25 billion yen (about US$75.40 million) earnings of 2016's Shin Godzilla to become the highest-earning film by director Hideaki Anno in Japan.

The film opened in 466 theaters in Japan on March 8, and sold 33.6% more tickets for 45.1% more yen than the previous Evangelion film during their respective first seven days.



The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film has earned a total of 39.9 billion yen (about US$366.9 million) as of Sunday. The film has sold 28.90 million tickets. The film ranked at #5 in its 30th weekend.

Demon Slayer began screening in Japan on October 16. After 12 consecutive weeks at #1 in the box office in Japan, Demon Slayer dropped to #2 during the January 9-10 weekend, its 13th weekend. The film had ranked in the top three spots weekly in Japan since then, until its 22nd weekend.

The film was the highest-earning film worldwide in 2020, earning US$474.6 million. Funimation and Aniplex of America began screening the film in the United States on April 23, and will release the film digitally on June 22.



