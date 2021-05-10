Knights of Sidonia, 100 Nichikan Ikita Wani Anime Films Delayed

The official website for Sidonia no Kishi: Ai Tsumugu Hoshi (Knights of Sidonia: The Star Where Love is Spun), the all-new anime film based on Tsutomu Nihei 's Knights of Sidonia ( Sidonia no Kishi ) manga, revealed on Monday that the staff are delaying the film to June 4 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the extended state of emergency in Japan. A stage greeting event scheduled for Saturday is now canceled.

The film was previously scheduled to open in Japan on Friday . The new film takes a different path from the manga, and features a brand new story supervised by Nihei. The film brings back the returning cast members. The all-new story is set 10 years after the television series with characters returning from the previous story.

Knights of Sidonia anime co-director Hiroyuki Seshita is returning as the chief director for the film, while Tadahiro Yoshihira , the previous editor for the anime, is now directing this new film at Polygon Pictures . Sadayuki Murai and Tetsuya Yamada return to pen the script. Mitsunori Kataama is returning as art director, while Reiji Nagazono is the animation director. Naoya Tanaka is returning for production design. Masayuki Uemoto is a returning CG supervisor alongside Takuma Ishibashi . Shūji Katayama is composing the music. CAPSULE are performing the theme song and insert songs for the film, including the insert song "Utsusemi."



Additionally, the official website for 100 Nichikan Ikita Wani (Wani Lived for 100 Days), the anime film of Yuuki Kikuchi 's 100-nichi go ni Shinu Wani (Wani Dies in 100 Days) manga, announced on Monday that the film is delayed due to COIVD-19. The staff will reveal a new release date later.

The film was previously slated to debut on May 28.

Shinichiro Ueda ( Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna ) and Miyuki Fukuda ( Complex x Complex ) are directing and writing the anime film. Tomonori Kogawa ( Space Battleship Yamato Resurrection ) is the animation director. Seiji Kameda is composing the music. Ikimono-gakari are performing the theme song. TIA is handling the animation production, and TOHO is distributing the film.

The manga shows the everyday life of an alligator who hangs out with his friends and colleagues, with the premise that the main character will die at the end of the manga. Kikuchi began serializing the manga in December 2019, publishing one new four-panel chapter every day.

