Universal Studios Japan revealed on Friday that it is extending its temporary closure, after the Japanese government extended the state of emergency on Friday in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo prefectures until the end of May. The theme park closed temporarily with the declaration of the new state of emergency on April 25 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

However, several other theme parks will reopen. The Nijigen no Mori theme park in Hyogo prefecture will reopen its Crayon Shin-chan area on May 12, but will limit the number of people in the park. Additionally, the Sanrio Puro Land and Yomiuri Land theme parks will reopen on May 14 and May 12, respectively.

TOHO CINEMAS confirmed on Monday that it will continue to keep its cinemas closed in Tokyo and Osaka until May 31 (when the current state of emergency is scheduled to end). The chain will also limit the hours that it will serve food, including in prefectures not covered by the current state of emergency. Cinema Sunshine also revealed its theaters will continue to stay closed. TOHO and most other major cinema chains in Japan temporarily closed cinemas in the prefectures covered by the state of emergency on April 25.

The Fukuoka prefectural government has canceled the Tokyo Olympics torch relay for the prefecture. The torch relay was slated to be held this week in the prefecture, but on Friday the Japanese government added Fukuoka prefecture to the state of emergency in Japan. The torch relay in Okayama Prefecture is also "unlikely" to be conducted on public roads according to The Mainichi , and may also be canceled altogether. Fukuoka was the first prefecture to cancel the relay entirely. The torch relay in Osaka prefecture was diverted from public roads, and torchbearers ran laps in an empty park instead. Last week, six torch relay staffers in Kagoshima tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, Bushiroad announced on Sunday that seven wrestlers and two staff members of its New Japan Pro Wrestling were recently diagnosed with COVID-19 in a cluster infection. The organization has postponed two events on May 15 and May 29.