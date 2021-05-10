Tokyo Revengers Manga Adds 6 Million Copies to Meet 670% Sales Jump After Anime's Debut

Manga now has over 14.5 million copies in circulation as it sells 2.4 books a second

Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga increased its circulation from about 8.5 million copies at the end of March to over 14.5 million copies now. The manga added about six million copies to meet a 670% sales jump since the television anime adaptation premiered one month ago on April 10. Kodansha reported last week that response to the manga since the anime started has been positive and bigger than it expected, with about 2.4 books sold per second.

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on April 16.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

The anime debuted on the MBS channel on April 10. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Koichi Hatsumi ( Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King , Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , Deadman Wonderland , Gangsta.) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Yasuyuki Muto (Basilisk, Deadman Wonderland , Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kenichi Ohnuki ( Golden Kamuy , Gundam Build Fighters ) and Keiko Ōta ( Ace Attorney , Hyakko ) are designing the characters. Satoki Iida is directing the sound, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Children of the Whales , Dr. Stone , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is composing the music.

Warner Bros. Japan is making a live-action film of the manga, which was slated to open in Japan in October 2020 but will now open on July 9. Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Kakegurui , Miseinen dakedo Kodomo ja Nai ) is directing the film.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web (link 2)