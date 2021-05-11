Ninjaxis Original Anime Project Crowdfunding Campaign Launches

Project seeks to raise 3 million yen by August 31 to fund pilot video

Producer Saburo Omiya launched a crowdfunding campaign on Twin Engine 's official Motion Gallery platform for an original anime project titled Ninjaxis on Tuesday. The campaign seeks to raise 3,000,000 yen (about US$27,550) by August 31 to fund a pilot video for the project.

The project's world is centered on "Clockwork City," a city that found and maintains its prosperity on the power of clockwork gears. Within the city, two families descended from its founder vie for power. The project's cast members include Amane Shindō as protagonist Nijiemon (right in image above), and Kaoru Sakura as Clorissa (left in image above).

The anime project seeks to highlight the appeal of traditional 2D animation, while keeping 3D CG animation to a minimum.

Iku Suzuki is directing the anime at Volare Vox. Mayumi Watanabe is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director. Hiroaki Takaoka is credited for literature, and Kankurō is credited for production design.

