The Duke of Death and His Maid Anime Reveals Promo Video, Theme Songs, Cast, July 4 Premiere
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for the television anime of Koharu Inoue's The Duke of Death and His Maid (Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid) manga revealed a promo video, key visual, additional cast, more staff, and the July 4 premiere on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Mangetsu to Silhouette no Yoru" (Full Moon and Silhouette's Night) by Natsuki Hanae, who plays the Duke of Death, and Ayumi Mano, who plays the maid Alice; and the ending theme song "Nocturne" by Mano.
The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on July 4 at 10:00 p.m. JST. The anime will then air on BS11 and Yomiuri TV.
The newly announced cast includes:
The additional staff includes:
- Character model director: Yūya Hatano (SMDE)
- Art director: Akira Suzuki
- Color designer: Miho Kimura
- Cinematographer: Shingo Fukuyo
- Editor: Kentarou Tsubone (REAL-T)
- Sound director: Jin Aketagawa
The single including both the opening and ending theme songs will launch on June 28.
The manga's story centers on the titular Duke of Death, cursed to steal the life from any living thing that he touches. He is accompanied by his maid Alice, who enjoys teasing him, but is the only remaining person devoted to him.
Yoshiki Yamakawa (Kill Me Baby, Little Busters!, Hi Score Girl) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff. Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is in charge of the CGI. Hideki Shirane (Date A Live, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) is in charge of series composition. Michiru Kuwabata (Danchi Tomoo, Hi Score Girl) is drawing the character designs. Yusuke Suzuki is the CG director. Gen Okuda and Takeshi Watanabe are composing the music.
Inoue launched the manga in Shogakukan's Sunday Webry web manga site in October 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on Wednesday.
Sources: The Duke of Death and His Maid anime's website, Comic Natalie