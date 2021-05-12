Demon Slayer Film Earns Over US$40 Million at N. American Box Office

Anime began screening in N. America on April 23

Funimation revealed on Wednesday that The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film has earned US$40,004,952 at the North American box office as of Tuesday.

Funimation and Aniplex of America began screening the film in theaters in North America on April 23.

The film ranked #2 in its third weekend in the United States, earning an estimated US$3.05 million over the weekend with a US$1,462 per-screen average in 2,088 theaters. The movie had earned an estimated cumulative total of US$37,172,276 in the United States as of Sunday.

The film was the highest-earning film worldwide in 2020, earning US$474.6 million.

In Japan, the Demon Slayer film has sold a total of 28.87 million tickets for 39.88 billion yen (about US$364.9 million) in Japan as of May 5.

After 12 consecutive weeks at #1 in the box office in Japan, Demon Slayer dropped to #2 during the January 9-10 weekend, its 13th weekend. The film had ranked in the top three spots weekly in Japan since then, until its 22nd weekend.

The film has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen in its original run, but has since earned a total of 31.68 billion yen after last summer's revival screenings.) The film has also surpassed Spirited Away as the #1 highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide.

Demon Slayer began screening in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will release the film digitally on June 22.