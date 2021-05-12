Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet Earns Over 210 Million Yuan at Chinese Box Office

Film is 6th highest-grossing Japanese film in China

The Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ( Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan film has earned over 210 million yuan (about US$33 million) at the Chinese box office as of Sunday. The film opened in China on April 17, one day after it opened in Japan.

The film is now the sixth highest-grossing Japanese film in China behind films including Weathering With You , Stand By Me Doraemon , Spirited Away , and Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire .

The film earned the equivalent of US$16.8 million in China in its first three days.

The film stayed at #1 in its fourth weekend in Japan. It earned 177,062,750 yen (about US$1.62 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 5,923,280,100 yen (about US$54.27 million).

The film sold 1,533,054 tickets and earned 2,218,130,800 yen (about US$20.5 million) in its first three days to rank #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend.

Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet is the 24th film in the franchise . The film was slated to open on April 17 last year, but was delayed from its original date due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film opened in Japan on April 16. The film also had a simultaneous release in 22 countries and territories outside of Japan: Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and France.

Tomoka Nagaoka ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire ) directed the film, and Takeharu Sakurai ( Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer ) wrote the script. Katsuo Ono returned to compose the music. Rock band Tokyo Jihen performed the theme song "Eien no Fuzaishōmei" (The Eternal Alibi).

Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet centers on the FBI agent Shuichi Akai, his younger brother and professional shōgi player Shukichi Haneda, his younger sister and high school detective Masumi Sera, his mother Mary Sera, and Conan Edogawa himself.

In the story, Japan is celebrating the upcoming World Sports Games (WSG), the world's largest sporting event, in Tokyo. The "Japanese Bullet," the world's first vacuum-tube super-conducting linear train, is built with the latest Japanese technology and timed to coincide with the WSG opening ceremonies. The train is set to run from Shin Nagoya Station to Tokyo Station at up to 1,000 kilometers per hour (about 600 miles per hour). However, a bizarre incident occurs during a party held by famous major sponsors, leading to a string of kidnappings of top executives. Conan deduces a possible link to serial abductions in the WSG 15 years earlier in Boston.