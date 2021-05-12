Hentai Shinshi Club, kojikoji Perform Theme Song for Final Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution Film

Film slated to debut this fall after COVID-19 delay

The official website for the Eureka Seven franchise announced on Wednesday that musical unit Hentai Shinshi Club and singer-songwriter kojikoji will perform the theme song "Eureka (feat. kojikoji)" for the third and final film in the Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution ( Kōkyōshihen Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution ) film trilogy.

The website had revealed last month that the film is delayed from early summer to this fall, due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and its influence on the production schedule.

The final film is titled EUREKA/ Kōkyōshihen Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution . The film had been previously delayed to 2021. The film was originally slated to open in 2019.

Chief director Tomoki Kyoda had revealed in December that dialogue recording for the final film was complete.

The second film, Anemone: Kōkyōshihen Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution ( Anemone: Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution ), opened in Japan in November 2018, and it ranked at #9 in its opening weekend.

The first film opened in September 2017, after making its worldwide debut at Otakon in August 2017. In its first two days, the film earned about 63 million yen (about US$561,137). Funimation screened the film in theaters in the United States in February 2018, with screenings in Japanese with English subtitles, and with an English dub .

