Polygon Pictures' Stillwater Show Nominated for Peabody Award

Animated series about wise panda debuted on December 4

The staff of the George Foster Peabody Awards program announced last week that Polygon Pictures ' Stillwater ( Panda no Shizuka ) animated show has been nominated for a Peabody Award in the Children's & Youth Programming category.

The animated series is based on Jon J. Muth's Zen Shorts children's picture book. Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment launched the series, animated by Polygon Pictures , on Apple TV+ on December 4.

The Peabody Awards describes the story:

Three siblings have a special next-door neighbor: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other.

Muth debuted the Zen Shorts book in 2005.

The winners of this year's Peabody Awards will be announced in June.

Polygon Pictures is perhaps best known among Japanese animation circles for the two Ajin television anime series and film trilogy, and the Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy. It also contributed to the animation of 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which won the Outstanding Special Class Animated Program category in the Daytime Emmy Awards two years in a row. Amazon and Polygon Pictures ' Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure special won three of the five awards for which it was nominated at the 44th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2017. Goro Miyazaki and Polygon Pictures ' Ronja the Robber's Daughter television anime won the Animation category at the International Emmy Kids Awards in 2016. The studio previously adapted Tsutomu Nihei 's Knights of Sidonia and Blame! manga into 3DCG anime films and series, and established a joint venture with the manga creator in March 2018.

