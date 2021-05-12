Shun Matsuena's Kimi wa 008 Manga Enters Climax

Matsuena launched spy action manga in February 2018

This year's 24th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Shun Matsuena 's Kimi wa 008 (You Are 008) manga has entered its climax.

The spy action story centers on high school student Eito Akashi, who is discouraged about the prospect of failing his exams. Although he has no memory of taking his exams, he receives notice that he passed. He gets tossed into a world previously unknown to him, as the school that he enters is actually a center for training secret agents.

Matsuena launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in February 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on February 18.

Matsuena's Shijō Saikyō no Deshi Kenichi ( KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple ) manga ran in Shonen Sunday from 2002 to 2014. The manga inspired a television anime series that Funimation released in North America. The manga also inspired a series of original video anime episodes that eventually ran on Japanese television.