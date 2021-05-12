Youka Nitta Launches New Aishiteru dewa Amasugite Manga in June

Sequel to Aishiteru dewa Omosugite manga shows "more adult" main characters

The June issue of Libre Publishing 's Be-Boy Gold magazine revealed on April 28 that Youka Nitta will launch a new manga titled Aishiteru dewa Amasugite (Love Is Too Sweet a Word) in the magazine's next issue on June 28. The manga is a sequel to Nitta's earlier Aishiteru dewa Omosugite manga that will show a "more adult" Shō and Sōma.

Aishiteru dewa Omosugite is a spinoff of Nitta's Haru o Daiteta: Alive manga, where the main characters originally appeared. The spinoff manga ran in Libre Publishing 's Be x Boy magazine in 2019. Libre Publishing released the manga's one compiled book volume in June 2019.

Nitta's original Embracing Love ( Haru o Daiteita ) erotic boys-love manga ran from 1999 to 2009, and inspired two original anime ( OAV ) episodes licensed by Media Blasters . She also published an Embracing Love side story titled Time Share in Be-Boy Gold 's February 2013 issue. Central Park Media released early volumes of the series from 2005 to 2007, and JManga released the manga digitally in English in 2011 before closing its doors in 2013.

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint currently publishes the original Embracing Love manga in North America in omnibus form.

Nitta launched Haru o Daiteta: Alive in Be-Boy Gold in April 2014, and ended it in February 2020 with six volumes.