Yuriko Hara's Cocoon Entwined Manga Goes on 4-Month Hiatus

Manga returns in August

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Beam magazine revealed on Wednesday that Yuriko Hara 's Cocoon Entwined ( Mayu, Matou ) manga did not have a new chapter in the magazine, and will go on hiatus until the magazine's September issue in August due to "various circumstances."

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Clad in school uniforms practically breathing with life are the girls of Hoshimiya Girls' Academy, their hair long and luxurious. When a certain "incident" rocks the academy, the hidden feelings these girls possess will be entwined in this pure girls' love story.

Hara launched the manga in Comic Beam magazine in February 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on April 12. Yen Press published the manga's second volume on March 24.

