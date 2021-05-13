I'm Standing on a Million Lives Anime Season 2's Video Reveals July 2 Premiere

The staff for the second season of the television anime of Naoki Yamakawa and Akinari Nao 's I'm Standing on a Million Lives ( 100-Man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru ) manga unveiled a new promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals the anime's July 2 premiere date.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and MBS on July 2; on AT-X on July 5; and on WOWOW on July 7.

The second season's new cast members include:

VTuber Kaede Higuchi will perform the opening theme song "Baddest." Kanako Takatsuki returns from the first season to perform the anime's ending theme song "Subversive" (Takatsuki performed the first season's opening song).

The first season premiered in October 2020. The anime finished production of all 12 episodes three months before its October premiere. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Kumiko Habara ( PriPri Chii-chan!! , Battle Spirits Burning Soul episode director) directed the anime at Maho Film . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , Your Lie in April , Konohana Kitan ) was in charge of the series scripts. Eri Kojima and Toshihide Masudate ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) designed the characters, and Yūko Ōba drew the sub-character designs.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

Ninth grader Yusuke Yotsuya is practical, friendless, and not active in any clubs. Then one day, he and two female classmates are suddenly sent to another world where they must work together to battle for their lives. Yotsuya is a lone wolf and has always lived his life according to his wants, but how will that work out now that he's supposed to be a hero?! Get ready for a one-of-a-kind fantasy story that will challenge everything you thought you knew about fantasy!

Yamakawa and Nao launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in June 2016, and Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on December 9. Kodansha Comics published the manga's 10th volume on January 19.

Source: Email correspondence