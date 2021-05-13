Sci-Fi Survival Anime Sonny Boy Unveils Cast, July 15 Debut

The official website for director Shingo Natsume ( One-Punch Man , ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , Space Dandy ) and Madhouse 's original science-fiction survival television anime Sonny Boy announced the anime's cast and July 15 premiere on Thursday.

The anime stars:

Aoi Ichikawa as Nagara, the protagonist

as Nagara, the protagonist Saori Ōnishi as Nozomi, a transfer student who just returned to Japan from Berlin

Aoi Yūki as Mizuho, a classmate who is always surrounded by the three cats who were dear to her grandmother

Chiaki Kobayashi as Asakaze, a rebellious classmate who hates being ordered around



The series will premiere on July 15 at 24:30 (effectively, July 16 at 12:30 a.m.) on the Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto channels. It will also run on Sun TV , BS Asahi , and RAB Aomori Broadcasting Corporation . Funimation will stream the anime.

The science-fiction ensemble drama centers around 36 boys and girls. On August 16, midway through a seemingly endless summer vacation, middle school third-year student Nagara, the mysterious transfer student Nozomi, and classmates such as Mizuho and Asakaze, are suddenly transported from their tranquil daily lives to a school adrift in an alternate dimension. They must survive with the super powers that have awakened within them.

Natsume conceived the story and is directing and writing the anime at Madhouse . Norifumi Kugai ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. ) is handling the anime characters designs based on the original designs by manga artist and illustrator Hisashi Euguchi ( Perfect Blue , Roujin Z , Eiji, Stop! Hibari-kun , Mujin Wakusei Survive ).

Studio Pablo 's Mari Fujino ( Dororo ) is directing the art, and Ken Hashimoto is the color key artist. Akane Fushihara is serving as the compositing director of photography, and Kashiko Kimura is editing. Shōji Hata is directing the sound.

Ging Nang BOYZ rock band vocalist and guitarist Kazunobu Mineta wrote the theme song "Shōnen Shōjo " (Boys and Girls) specifically for the anime.