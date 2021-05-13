Seven Seas Licenses Kabi Nagata's My Wandering Warrior Existence Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Kabi Nagata 's My Wandering Warrior Existence ( Meisō Sensi, Nagata Kabi ) manga, and will release it on print and digital platforms in March 2022.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes the manga:

Nagata Kabi's groundbreaking autobiographical work has captivated audiences around the globe, starting with the viral online comic about identity that would become the graphic novel My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness . Readers from all backgrounds have been moved by the author's ability to capture complex emotions through her art and text, giving insight into feelings they may have struggled to articulate themselves. Nagata Kabi's memoirs, including the Eisner-nominated My Solo Exchange Diary and new release My Alcoholic Escape from Reality , have explored themes of physical and mental illness, sex and sexuality, family, and independence. Follow the newest installment of this trailblazing series with My Wandering Warrior Existence , Nagata Kabi's exploration of longing for love and marriage.

Nagata published the manga in Futabasha 's Web Action manga website in March 2020. Futabasha published the manga's one volume on February 18. Nagata launched a new manga titled Meisо̄ Senshi Nagata Kabi: Gourmet de Go! (My Wandering Warrior Existence: Go Gourmet!) on February 19.

Seven Seas Entertainment released Nagata's My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness manga in June 2017. The release has ranked on Amazon 's list of Best Graphic Novels for 2017 and BookScan's monthly list of top selling comics. The company then released her My Solo Exchange Diary manga in June 2018. Seven Seas released Nagata's My Alcoholic Escape from Reality ( Genjitsu Tōhi Shitetara Boroboro ni Natta Hanashi ) manga in a single-volume edition digitally and in print on April 6 after a delay.

My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness won the Harvey Award for Best Manga, and My Solo Exchange Diary received a nomination for Best Reality-Based Work in last year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards.

