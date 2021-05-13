Yasuo Ohtagaki Resumes Moonlight Mile Manga This Winter After 10 Years

Manga creator Yasuo Ohtagaki announced on Thursday that he is resuming his Moonlight Mile manga sometime this winter after a 10-year hiatus. Ohtagaki put the manga on hiatus in 2011 to launch his Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga.

Ohtagaki launched Moonlight Mile in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in 2000, and Shogakukan published the manga's 23rd compiled book volume in 2012. The manga inspired a 2007 television anime. ADV Films and later Funimation released the Moonlight Mile anime in North America. Funimation describes the story:

Daredevils Goro Saruwatari and Jack “Lostman” Woodbridge climbed every daunting peak on planet Earth, but they couldn't quench their desire to go even higher. Now, the adventurers vow to conquer space no matter what the cost. And when a precious source of energy is discovered on Mars, Goro and Lostman suddenly find their dreams within reach. They blast off for the far reaches of the galaxy seeking fame and fast women, but discover that hitching a ride on a rocket can get you burned. Undaunted, the astronauts throw caution to the wind and learn that the distance between a hero and his destiny is only a Moonlight Mile .

Ohtagaki launched the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in March 2012, and Shogakukan published the 17th compiled book volume on February 26. Viz Media published the manga's 15th volume in English on January 19. The manga inspired two original net anime series, each of which received a compilation film. Ohtagaki also draws a Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Gaiden spinoff manga.

The Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga was on hiatus from September to December 2018 due to Ohtagaki suffering from tenosynovitis (inflammation surrounding the tendons). In a message accompanying the manga's resumption, Ohtagaki noted due to the worsening symptoms, he has been unable to draw small details using his dominant left hand, and it may be difficult to maintain the quality level of the manga. He continued that he will change his drawing style so as not to worsen the condition of his left hand.