Apparel/Music Creator Jun Inagawa Launches Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers Anime

Creator Jun Inagawa is launching an original anime titled Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers (Magical Girl Magical Destroyers). The teaser visual features an " otaku hero" and a "magical girl anarchist" as the main characters.

Inagawa is directing the anime, while udai is credited for "film." Manjimaru Shimada is credited as a "magical girl." Ucary & the Valentine is composing the music. Anan Kaminaka is the producer. Toru Sakoda is the hair stylist. kenchan, Shiraishi, and Yasumasa Itoh are credited for support. Graphic designer GUCCIMAZE designed the logo.

Inagawa is known for blurring the boundaries between various sub-cultures such as anime and music. While Inagawa has collaborated with numerous apparel brands and musicians, this is the first project in which he was able to create what he "truly wanted to do."

Source: MoCa