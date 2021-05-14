Haikyu!! Anime Gets Smartphone Game

Volleyball game features superdeformed characters, story mode

G Holdings announced on Friday that it has acquired the rights to develop a smartphone game based on the Haikyu!! anime. This game will be a volleyball game featuring superdeformed characters, and it will have a story mode that follows the anime. More details about the game will be revealed at a later date.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of Haruichi Furudate 's volleyball manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered in January 2020, and episode 13 aired in April 2020. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere last July, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. It premiered last October.

Furudate launched the original manga in 2011, and ended the series in July 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 45th volume in November 2020. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and published the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays, a clay-animated short, compilation anime films, and several video anime.

Thanks to our readers for the news tip.

Source: 4Gamer