Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 3-9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Resident Evil Village for PS4 debuts at #1, PS5 version at #4

Japan's Game Ranking: May 3-9

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 Resident Evil Village CAPCOM May 8 111,171 111,171
2 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 68,115 2,141,138
3 NSw New Pokémon Snap Nintendo April 30 46,643 194,385
4 PS5 Resident Evil Village CAPCOM May 8 38,713 38,713
5 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 26,251 728,009
6 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 18,574 2,167,409
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 15,942 1,940,130
8 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 15,359 3,824,997
9 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 14,547 2,554,184
10 PS4 NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... Square Enix April 22 12,223 146,662
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 11,260 4,271,596
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 9,958 6,765,337
13 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 8,477 1,883,623
14 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 7,667 700,486
15 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,983 3,859,333
16 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 5,956 4,045,036
17 NSw Human: Fall Flat Teyon Japan June 25, 2020 3,257 146,764
18 NSw Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Marvelous February 21 2,971 281,140
19 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 2,873 1,093,621
20 NSw Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo October 27, 2017 2,842 2,233,038

Source: Famitsu

