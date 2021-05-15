News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 3-9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Resident Evil Village for PS4 debuts at #1, PS5 version at #4
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|Resident Evil Village
|CAPCOM
|May 8
|111,171
|111,171
|2
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|68,115
|2,141,138
|3
|NSw
|New Pokémon Snap
|Nintendo
|April 30
|46,643
|194,385
|4
|PS5
|Resident Evil Village
|CAPCOM
|May 8
|38,713
|38,713
|5
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|26,251
|728,009
|6
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|18,574
|2,167,409
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|15,942
|1,940,130
|8
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|15,359
|3,824,997
|9
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|14,547
|2,554,184
|10
|PS4
|NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...
|Square Enix
|April 22
|12,223
|146,662
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|11,260
|4,271,596
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|9,958
|6,765,337
|13
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|8,477
|1,883,623
|14
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|7,667
|700,486
|15
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,983
|3,859,333
|16
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|5,956
|4,045,036
|17
|NSw
|Human: Fall Flat
|Teyon Japan
|June 25, 2020
|3,257
|146,764
|18
|NSw
|Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
|Marvelous
|February 21
|2,971
|281,140
|19
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|2,873
|1,093,621
|20
|NSw
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Nintendo
|October 27, 2017
|2,842
|2,233,038
Source: Famitsu