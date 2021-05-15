Rika Suzuki's Tableau Gate Manga Ends With 26th Volume

Tarot fantasy manga launched in 2007; 25th volume shipped on Friday

The Twitter account for the Animate retail store in Fujinomiya posted a picture on Friday of the 25th compiled book volume of Rika Suzuki 's Tableau Gate manga, which reveals on the cover that the manga will end in its next volume. The 25th volume shipped on Friday.

The manga's story centers around the lonely boy Satsuki, who comes into the possession of the "Tablet," a collection of tarot illustrations. He soon makes the acquaintance of Lady, a girl who claims to be the owner of the Tablet, and charges him with collecting the "Tableau," the powers that dwell within the Tablet before they cause trouble.

Suzuki launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Princess Gold magazine in 2007, and it moved to Princess in October 2011. JManga and CMX Manga both partially published the manga in English.

