SPY×FAMILY Domestic Spy Comedy Manga Gets Novel

Aya Yajima's novel ships July 2

Shueisha 's Jump J-Books label is listing a novel for Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga. The novel will ship on July 2. Aya Yajima is penning the novel, which is titled SPY×FAMILY : Kazoku no Shōzō (A Portrait of a Family). The book will include specially drawn illustrations from Endō.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Endō launched the manga in Japan on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in March 2019. Shueisha began offering the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service on the same day. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

The manga's sixth volume shipped on December 28, and the volume had a first-print run of over one million copies. The manga has more than eight million copies in circulation (including digital copies) as of December. The manga was the first original manga from Shonen Jump+ to have a first-print run of over one million copies. The seventh volume will ship on June 4.

The manga won first place in the web manga category of Kaodokawa's Da Vinci magazine and streaming service Niconico 's Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in August 2019. The manga ranked at #2 on the comic rankings for Da Vinci's 20th annual "Book of the Year" list in December. The manga was also nominated for the 14th Manga Taisho awards earlier this year.

Source: Shueisha