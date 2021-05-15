Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Manga Ends

Tomo Hirakawa's manga adaptation of game launched in 2019

Tomo Hirokawa 's manga adaptation of Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris game ended on Friday. Kadokawa will publish the manga's third compiled book volume on July 27.

Hirokawa launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dengeki PlayStation Comic (DenPla Comic) book bundled with the Monthly Dengeki PlayStation magazine in December 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's second volume last December.

The game follows the same basic storyline as the Sword Art Online novel volumes 9 through 18 and the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime. However, the game does not follow the same route as the Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld anime run that premiered in October 2019. Instead, the game branches off at that point into its own game route. The staff consulted with original creator Reki Kawahara , who wanted a game that depicts the original storyline, at least in the first half.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Play as series protagonist, Kirito, and become immersed in the “Underworld,” a mysterious virtual world set in the anime series' Alicization arc. Featuring epic battles, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; Kirito's journey through the latest Sword Art Online game is ready to begin. Following the events of the Sword Art Online Alicization anime series, Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris finds Kirito in a mysterious but familiar virtual world, “Underworld,” where A.I.s behave like humans. As players take control of Kirito, they will relive heart-pounding scenes from the series through intense combat. Players will also encounter fan favorite characters including Eugeo, Alice, Administrator, and many more. A wide world awaits Kirito and his friends in this exciting adaptation to the Sword Art Online: Alicization series.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in July 2020.

Source: ComicWalker



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.