Sword Art Online: Project Alicization Manga Ends on June 11

The 29th chapter of Kōtarō Yamada 's Sword Art Online: Project Alicization manga revealed on Friday that the manga will end in the its 30th chapter on June 11.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Deep in an unfamiliar forest, Kirito awakens with sensations far too convincing for a virtual world... With memories of a life he doesn't remember living. A boy and a girl...and a name that sticks in his mind: Alice.

Yamada launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko Magazine in August 2016. Kadokawa published the fourth compiled volume last August. The manga moved online to the Web DenPlay Comic website when Kadokawa ceased publication of Dengeki Bunko Magazine in April 2020.

Yen Press released the second volume on March 2.

Yamada's two-volume Phantom Bullet manga adapted the Phantom Bullet arc of Kawahara's Sword Art Online light novels. Kadokawa published two complied volumes for the manga in Japan in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and Yen Press published the two volumes in English.

Source: ComicWalker