Naoki Serizawa's Saru Lock Reboot Manga Resumes This Summer

Reboot went on hiatus when author launched spinoff manga last November

Naoki Serizawa announced on Twitter on Friday he plans to resume his Saru Lock Reboot manga this summer.

Serizawa launched the manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Bull magazine October 2018. Shonengahosha shipped the manga's fourth volume last November. The manga went on hiatus in November when Serizawa launched the Saru Lock spinoff manga Saitō - Heaven's Crow Fūun Risshi (Saitō - Aiming High in Heaven's Crow).

The June issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King Bull magazine revealed earlier this month that the Saitō - Heaven's Crow Fūun Risshi manga will approach its climax in the magazine's next issue on June 4. The manga centers on Saitō as a middle schooler before he met Jin and Tetsurō.

The original Saru Lock manga follows Yatarō "Saru" Sarumaru, an ordinary high school boy who daydreams about idols but otherwise has no luck with girls. However, this silver-haired son of a locksmith also happens to be a lockpicking genius, and there is no lock that "Saru" (literally, "monkey") cannot open.

Serizawa launched the original action comedy manga in 2003 and Kodansha published the 22nd and final compiled volume in 2009. The series inspired a live-action film adaptation and live-action television adaptation in 2009.

Serizawa's earlier Biohazard: Marhawa Desire manga launched with a prologue chapter in the inaugural issue of CAPCOM 's CapBom! magazine in 2011, and the series ended in 2013. Viz Media published the five-volume manga in North America under the title Resident Evil: The Marhawa Desire .

Serizawa is also the monster designer for Yoshitaka Amano 's recent Gibiate anime project.