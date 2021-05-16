Yoshinori Kitase Takes Over For Shinji Hashimoto as Brand Manager for Final Fantasy Franchise

Final Fantasy XIV Producer Naoki Yoshida announced during the Final Fantasy Digital Fan Fest 2021 event on Sunday that Yoshinori Kitase is taking over for Shinji Hashimoto (pictured at right) as the brand manager for Square Enix 's Final Fantasy franchise . The former brand manager for the franchise Shinji Hashimoto appeared on stage during the announcement and stated that he will continue with the company as its Executive Director and as a senior member of its Board of Directors.

Square Enix appointed Yoshinori Kitase as the new brand manager for the Final Fantasy franchise in April. He is currently working as the executive producer on Square Enix 's upcoming mobile games Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier and Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis . He has worked on the Final Fantasy VII Remake game, which released in April 2020, as well as several other games in the franchise . He has also worked on the SaGa series of role-playing games.



Source: Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021 livestream via Siliconera