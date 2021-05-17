Demon Slayer Film Earns US$41.9 Million in U.S., Godzilla vs. Kong Film Earns US$91 Million

Box Office Mojo reported on Monday that the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film earned an estimated US$1.77 million at the United States box office last weekend, and has now earned an estimated $41.9 million. The film ranked at #4 in its fourth weekend. Additionally, Box Office Mojo reported that Godzilla vs. Kong earned an estimated US$1.46 million in its seventh weekend in the United States to rank at #6. The film has earned an estimated US$95.01 million in the United States.

Funimation and Aniplex of America began screening the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film in theaters in North America on April 23.

Demon Slayer began screening in Japan on October 16. The film was the highest-earning film worldwide in 2020, earning US$474.6 million. In Japan, the Demon Slayer film has sold a total of 28.93 million tickets for 39.97 billion yen (about US$366.1 million) as of Sunday .



Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's Godzilla vs. Kong film earned over US$400 million worldwide as of late last month. The film earned US$48.5 million in its first five days in the U.S. The film opened internationally on March 26 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened in the United States on March 31. The film was slated to open on May 14 in Japan, but is now delayed.

Actor Shun Oguri (live-action Gintama , Gokusen , Hana Yori Dango ) makes his Hollywood acting debut as an "important role" in the film. The confirmed cast also includes Julian Dennison ( Deapool 2 ), Millie Bobby Brown ( Stranger Things ), Brian Tyree Henry ( Atlanta ), Demian Bichir ( The Nun ), Eiza González ( Baby Driver ), Alexander Skarsgård ( Big Little Lies ), Rebecca Hall ( The Prestige , Iron Man 3 ), Jessica Henwick ( Iron Fist ), Kyle Chandler ( The Wolf of Wall Street , Manchester by the Sea ), and Lance Reddick ( Bosch , John Wick ). The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that Van Marten ( Avengers: Infinity War ) and Ziyi Zhang ( Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ) are part of the cast.

Adam Wingard ( Death Note , The Guest, You're Next ) directed the film.

Sources: Box Office Mojo, Variety (Rebecca Rubin)