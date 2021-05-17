Golgo 13 Manga Gets 1st Ever Spinoff in July

Manga hints at "assistant" to Duke Togo as protagonist

The June 17 issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Zōkan magazine revealed on Monday that Takao Saito 's long-running Golgo 13 manga will get its first ever spinoff manga. The issue only hints at the identity of the protagonist as a constant helper who makes Duke Togo's impossible shots possible, working an unseen job that they nevertheless draw pride from, and is one of the few people whom Duke Togo trusts. Saito and Saito Production are credited with creating the manga.

The spinoff manga will launch in the supplemental issue for Big Comic Zōkan on July 17.

The original manga, centering on the titular legendary hitman, is the oldest manga still in publication. Saito launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine in 1968. The manga is tied with Osamu Akimoto 's Kochira Katsushika-ku Kamearikouen-mae Hashutsujo (" Kochikame ") police comedy manga for the Guinness World Record for "most volumes published for a single manga series," both with 200 volumes as of April 5.

Viz Media published 13 volumes of the manga in North America between 2006 and 2008. The story inspired two live-action films in 1973 and 1977, a 1983 anime film, a 1998 Golgo 13: Queen Bee original video anime, and a 2008-2009 television anime series.