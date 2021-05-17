Mixed Vegetables' Ayumi Komura Launches New Vampire Romantic Comedy Manga

Henshoku Kyūketsuki wa Hito no Chi ga Kirai manga launched digitally on May 15

Ayumi Komura revealed on May 10 that she is launching a new manga titled Henshoku Kyūketsuki wa Hito no Chi ga Kirai (The Vampire With an Unbalanced Diet Hates Human Blood). Komura launched the manga digitally on the Comic Cmoa web manga site on May 15, and will debut the series on other digital storefronts on June 1.

The manga centers on 28-year-old manga creator Yuzuki Arimura. Stressed out by her current work, she flees into a forest to brood, only to meet a bloodthirsty vampire. As Arimura surrenders to death with the vampire about to sink his fangs into her neck, the vampire hesitates. When she touches the vampire without thinking, the vampire begins breathing heavily. It turns out that he can hold in his desire to suck blood when he feels pleasure.

Komura ended her Akumade Futari wa Business desu (Those Two Keep it Strictly Business) manga last November. She launched the manga in Shueisha 's Margaret magazine in April 2020. Komura also ended her Okuchi no Sensei wa Shojo Danshi (The Dentist Was a Virgin Guy) manga last August.

Viz Media published Komura's Mixed Vegetables manga in print and digitally in North America. The American Library Association's Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) division listed the first Mixed Vegetables volume among its "great graphic novels for teens" published in 2009.

Komura's Kami-sama no Ekohiiki (Favoritism of the Gods) manga is inspiring a live-action series adaptation.