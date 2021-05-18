Aoi Hane Mitsuketa! Anime's 1st Episode Streams for Free

Pie International's YouTube channel began streaming the first episode of the the anime adaptation of Itsumo Togashi 's Aoi Hane Mitsuketa! Sagashitemiyō Mijika na Tori-tachi (We Found a Blue Feather! Let's Seek Out Nearby Birds) picture book for free on Monday.

The show's staff also revealed on Monday that Yu Shimamura is joining the show's cast for the fourth episode as Aosagi (Grey Heron).

The anime's first episode debuted on d Anime Store on April 26, the second episode premiered on May 10, and the third episode premiered on Monday . The anime stars Nanako Mori as Hayato, Rina Endō as Hina, and Tomokazu Sugita as Karasu (Crow). Other cast members include: Daisuke Sakaguchi as Tsumi (Japanese Sparrowhawk), Ryūnosuke Watanuki as Fukurō (Owl), Ryohei Kimura as Ooruri (Blue-and-White Flycatcher), and Ayumi Tsunematsu as Mama.

Hideo Uda founded Noovo in January 2020 as part of game developer Epic Games' Epic MegaGrants funding program to develop projects using the company's Unreal Engine. Uda is also directing the anime and serving as a producer. Takahiro Kawakoshi (episode director for Fruits Basket 2nd Season , Your Lie in April ) is the anime's chief director. Jun Misaki is writing the scripts, and Yuiko Ōhara (theme song composition for Little Witch Academia ) and Tatsuki Tagaya are composing the music.

The anime's story centers on Haru and Hina, two siblings who live in the city and get along well. One day they find a beautiful blue feather on the road, and they set out to find its owner. A mysterious crow appears before them, and acts as a guide. The three then go on a journey to find the owner, meeting various birds along the way.

The original picture book shipped on November 19.