Knight in the Area's Kaya Tsukiyama Launches New Manga This Summer

Kodansha 's Days Neo website, which connects aspiring manga creators with professional editors, is listing a recruitment notice for an assistant for manga creator Kaya Tsukiyama to work on a new manga serialization in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The new serialization is planned for this summer.

Tsukiyama previously collaborated with Hiroaki Igano on the The Knight in the Area soccer manga, which launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2006, and ended in 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 57th and final compiled book volume in 2017. The spinoff manga Area no Kishi Bangai-hen: Enokō Early Days about the high school days of Coach Iwaki debuted in 2007, and Kodansha 's Manga Box app released the series. The original manga also inspired a four-panel gag comedy manga. A television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Tsukiyama and Igano also collaborated on the Kami-sama no Koibito (God's Lover, seen right) manga, which launched in March 2019, and ended in February 2020.

Igano's other pseudonyms include Yuya Aoki ( GetBackers ), Tadashi Agi ( The Drops of God ), Ryō Ryūmon ( Bloody Monday ), Seimaru Amagi ( Kindaichi Case Files original idea), and Yuma Ando ( Psychometrer , Psychometrer Eiji , Sherlock Bones ).

Source: Days Neo