Saint Seiya: Next Dimension Manga Resumes on June 3

Manga's 13th volume ships on June 8

This year's July issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine revealed on Wednesday that Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya: Next Dimension - The Myth of Hades manga will resume in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine on June 3.

Champion RED had originally revealed the manga's return in December 2019.

Saint Seiya: Next Dimension - The Myth of Hades ended its previous "season" in June 2018. Kurumada has been serializing the manga since 2006, and Akita Shoten released the 12th compiled book volume in May 2018. The 13th volume will ship on June 8.

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga.