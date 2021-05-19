Funimation Streams D4DJ First Mix Anime's English/Spanish Dubs

All 13 episodes stream dubbed on Thursday

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming all 13 episodes of D4DJ First Mix , the television anime in Bushiroad 's D4DJ multimedia project, with English and Spanish dubs on Thursday.

The dub casts include (English / Spanish)

D4DJ First Mix , the main television anime in the franchise , premiered in Japan in October 2020. The English-dubbed version of the show premiered on YouTube on January 17.

The anime is streaming on Funimation , Ani-One Asia , Crunchyroll , HIDIVE , YouTube , Anime Network , AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Wakanim (Europe), Aniplus-Asia (Southeast Asia), Bahamut Animation Madness (Taiwan), friDay Video (Taiwan), KKTV (Taiwan), myVideo (Taiwan), Hami Video (Taiwan), Chunghwa Telecom MOD (Taiwan), and Flixer.

Following BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's new DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, several manga, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.

A series of anime shorts titled Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix that began airing within the franchise 's variety program D4DJ Photon Maiden TV on February 5. The shorts feature the members of the in-universe groups Happy Around!, Peaky P-key, Photon Maiden, Merm4id, Rondo, and Lyrical Lily. The anime streams on the official D4DJ YouTube channel.