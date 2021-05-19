News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 3-9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
2020 Oshiri Tantei film earns 2.2% rating

The Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Tentō Mushi Iseki no Nazo anime film aired on NHK Educational on Wednesday, May 5 at 9:30 a.m., and it earned a 2.2% rating.

The Meow Meow Japanese History anime film aired on NHK Educational on Tuesday, May 4 at 9:00 a.m., and it earned a 1.5% rating.

The Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack anime film aired on NTV on Wednesday, May 5 at 1:59 a.m., and it earned a 1.5% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Norifusa Mita's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, May 9 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 12.6% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 9 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.7
Detective Conan NTV May 8 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 6.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 9 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.7
My Hero Academia NTV May 8 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.2
One Piece Fuji TV May 9 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.7
Doraemon TV Asahi May 8 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 8 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.2
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi May 9 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E May 8 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E May 8 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

