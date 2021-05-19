Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 3-9

The Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Tentō Mushi Iseki no Nazo anime film aired on NHK Educational on Wednesday, May 5 at 9:30 a.m., and it earned a 2.2% rating.

The Meow Meow Japanese History anime film aired on NHK Educational on Tuesday, May 4 at 9:00 a.m., and it earned a 1.5% rating.

The Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack anime film aired on NTV on Wednesday, May 5 at 1:59 a.m., and it earned a 1.5% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Norifusa Mita 's Dragon Zakura Two sequel manga aired on TBS on Sunday, May 9 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 12.6% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)