Live-Action A Devil and Her Love Song Series' Trailer Previews Theme Song

The official website for the live-action series of Miyoshi Tomori 's A Devil and Her Love Song ( Akuma to Love Song ) manga began streaming a trailer for the series on Wednesday. The trailer previews the series' theme song "Take my hand" by FAKY .

The series will debut on Hulu on June 19 with all eight episodes.

Nana Asakawa (left in image below) plays Maria Kawai, while Hiroki Iijima plays Shin Meguro.

Other cast members nclude Sō Okuno as Yūsuke Kanda, Karin Ono as Ayu Nakamura, Suzu Yamanouchi as Tomoyo Kōsaka, and Shiori Yoshida as Hana Ibuki. The show has also cast Keisuke Horibe in an unnamed role.

Yokoo Hatsuki is directing the series, with scripts by Erika Yoshida , Satoko Ogasaki, and Naomi Hiruta. Sōichi Ueda is composing the music.

The series is the second part of " Margaret Love Stories," a collaboration between Shueisha 's Margaret magazine and Hulu to adapt three manga that ran in the magazine into live-action series. Zakuri Satō 's Mairu no Vich was the first series to receive an adaptation. The series was previously slated to premiere last fall, but was delayed to February 12 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The collaboration is also planning on a live-action series adaptation of Ayumi Komura 's Kami-sama no Ekohiiki (Favoritism of the Gods) manga.

Viz Media published all 13 volumes of Tomori's A Devil and Her Love Song manga, and it describes the story:

Meet Maria Kawai - she's gorgeous and whip-smart, a girl who seems to have it all. But when she unleashes her sharp tongue, it's no wonder some consider her to be the very devil! Maria's difficult ways even get her kicked out of an elite school, but this particular fall may actually turn out to be her saving grace... Maria's frank nature gains her more enemies at her new school, but her angelic singing voice inadvertently catches the attention of Yusuke Kanda and Shin Meguro. Can these boys mend her hardened heart, or will they just end up getting scorched?

Tomori serialized the manga from 2006 to 2011. Viz Media released the 13th and final volume in English in 2013.