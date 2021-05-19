The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement Anime's New Creditless Opening/Ending Theme Videos Streamed

The official website for The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan ) , the Seven Deadly Sins franchise 's new television anime series, began streaming the creditless opening and ending theme songs for the show's second cours (quarter of a year) on Wednesday. The website also revealed a new key visual for the second cours .

Opening theme "Eien no Aria" (Eternal Aria) by voice actress and singer Sora Amamiya

Ending theme "NAMELY" by UVERworld

The songs debuted in the anime's 13th episode, the start of the second cours , in April.

The new anime premiered on TV Tokyo in Japan on January 6. Netflix will stream the anime in 2021.

The series was delayed from its previously slated October premiere date due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The main cast members returned for the new anime.

The staff of the previous The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods series returned for the anime. Susumu Nishizawa returns to direct the anime at Studio DEEN , with Marvy Jack collaborating on the animation production. Rintarou Ikeda is back to supervise the series scripts. Rie Nishino is the animation character designer. Chikako Yokota is directing the sound, and Hiroyuki Sawano , Kohta Yamamoto , and Takafumi Wada are again composing the music.

The franchise 's first 24-episode television anime series aired in 2014 and 2015. Netflix later streamed the series with both English and Japanese audio, and Funimation released the series in two parts on home video. A four-episode television anime special titled The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War- then premiered in August 2016. Netflix began streaming the series in February 2017. The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , the second television anime series, premiered in January 2018, and Netflix began streaming the series in October 2018. The anime film The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky opened in Japan in August 2018.

The The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin ) anime, the third television anime series, premiered in October 2019, and ended in in March 2020. Netflix began streaming the anime last August.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi ), the all-new original anime film for The Seven Deadly Sins franchise , will open in Japan on July 2.