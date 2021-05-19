News
Transparent Light Blue's Kiyoko Iwami Launches New Manga in June
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
New manga is titled 'Today, She is Not Here'
The June issue of Ichijinsha's Comic Yuri Hime magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kiyoko Iwami will launch a new manga titled Kyō wa Kanojo ga Inai kara (Today, She is Not Here) in the magazine's next issue in June. The magazine teases the manga with the text "I was able to like the person I didn't like, but to me, she exists," and "School, alt accounts, hidden relationships... she buries a new person deep in her heart."
Seven Seas Entertainment released Iwami's Transparent Light Blue (Tōmei na Usui Mizuiro ni) manga in April 2019. Iwami published the manga in Comic Yuri Hime. Ichijinsha published the manga's one compiled volume in January 2018.
Sources: Comic Yuri Hime June issue, Kiyoko Iwami's Twitter account