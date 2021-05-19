Transparent Light Blue's Kiyoko Iwami Launches New Manga in June

New manga is titled ' Today, She is Not Here '

The below image may not be safe for work.

The June issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kiyoko Iwami will launch a new manga titled Kyō wa Kanojo ga Inai kara ( Today, She is Not Here ) in the magazine's next issue in June. The magazine teases the manga with the text "I was able to like the person I didn't like, but to me, she exists," and "School, alt accounts, hidden relationships... she buries a new person deep in her heart."

Seven Seas Entertainment released Iwami's Transparent Light Blue ( Tōmei na Usui Mizuiro ni ) manga in April 2019. Iwami published the manga in Comic Yuri Hime . Ichijinsha published the manga's one compiled volume in January 2018.